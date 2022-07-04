House in Tipperary with guide price of €120,000 sells for €246,000 at online auction

Drominagh Wood, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, E45 ND83
This four-bedroom house in Tipperary that's near a harbour sold as part of BidX1's auction on June 17 after a bidding war.
It had a guide price of €120,000 but sold for a sum €246,000.
The detached four-bedroom bungalow is located approximately 2km from Terryglass village and within close proximity to Lough Derg and Terryglass harbour.
Extending to approximately 232 sq.m (2,497 sq.ft), the property is a vacant possession.
