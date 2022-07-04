Temporary traffic management on the R688 Cashel to Rosegreen Road on July 4

Photo shows the affected area
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary Traffic Management system for the R688 Cashel Rosegreen Road – Coopers Lot to Lyonstown Co. Tipperary on July 4 from 09.00hrs to 17.00hrs.
This is for road drainage and surfacing prep. Local diversion will be in place. Expect Delays
Road Hazard Type: Road Works
