BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí catch motorist 'filming the scene on their phone'

File photo
Gardaí were dealing with an incident in Roscrea recently when one of the units departing the scene spotted an "overly curious motorist filming the scene on their phone while driving passed gardaí".
Motorist stopped and fine issued in the form of three penalty points and a €60 fine.
Gardaí added: "Lack of concentration puts you and other road users at risk."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.