04 Jul 2022

Tipperary fighter wins European title

Tipperary fighter wins European title

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary has a new European champion after last Saturday night as Dylan Meagher was crowned WBC Muay Thai Light-heavyweight European champion in Birmingham.

The Clonmel native, who owns the Courage Training Academy gym in the south Tipperary town, won his title after a five round bout against England's Daniel Edward's.

Meagher added the European belt to his collection, as he has won two National titles in his time competing, and he was delighted after the fight after beating an experienced fighter and former World champion.

"Biggest night of my career so far. Beat a genuine high level fighter and former world champion who I've admired for a long time," Meagher said on his social media after the fight.

"Really happy with the performance and being able to add another belt to the Courage collection. Just goes to show that when the right people are around you who believe in you more than you do in yourself sometimes anything is possible."

News

