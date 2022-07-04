Progress is being made on development of a youth education and training centre in Tipperary Town

Progress is being made on the development of a youthe training and education centre in Tipperary Town
Progress made on the development of a Youth and further Education Training Centre in Tipperary Town has been welcomed.
Cllr. Annemarie Ryan paid tribute to all involved in ensuring progress on the development was taking place.
"Delighted to see tender documents are ready.
Closing date August 2. It's the next step in getting the project shovel ready so we can apply for large scale capital funding to do the works. Thanks to Tipp Town Revitalisation for advancing this vital project," said Cllr Ryan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.