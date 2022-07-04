SAFE FROM WAR: Teacher Olha builds bridges for students in Tipperary after fleeing Ukraine

By Aislinn Kelly

St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipperary Town has not only welcomed four new Ukrainian pupils, but also has a new valuable member of staff to support them.

Olha Mahdyk is a Ukrainian teacher who provides assistance to the students as they continue their education in Ireland.

Having taught English for many years, her unexpected move to Tipperary has seen her teaching career continue overseas.

IRPIN

Olha fled Ukraine a week after the conflict began as a native of Irpin, one of the first areas bombarded when the invasion began in February.

“I could hear the sounds of explosions. I was lying in bed thinking and understanding that the war had started but I couldn’t dare just to pick up a phone and read the news,” said Olha.

It was a phone call from a family friend in the early hours of the morning that confirmed her worst fears.

The next seven days were harrowing for her family as Olha made the decision to leave with her cousin and their children.

Olha decided to come to Ireland following the insistence of a family member who was based in Tipperary.

“Ireland welcomed us, and I have met a lot of nice people over here. They are always willing to help and they always ask if I need anything, if I am ok,” said Olha.

“They are very welcoming and nice people, I guess that they understand how terrible the events are and want to help.”

Upon arrival to Tipperary, Olha believed her chances of continuing teaching were slim and was prepared to take any job.

A Ukrainian member of the community made the connection between Olha and St Joseph’s, a school that had recently welcomed four refugees.

Her main duties are to work with the new students with their classwork, plan their learning outcomes and help the pupils to engage in school activities.

Olha also works with the families of the four students and provides a valuable resource due to her understanding of the traumatic situation they are currently grappling with.

Olha believes the transition has been easier for younger children who are picking up English vocabulary very quickly.

“My niece she goes to the nursery and every time she comes home with new words and new sentences. It’s easier for them to learn the language.”

By contrast, older children are finding the transition more difficult due to a greater understanding of the conflict and being more self-conscious about making mistakes when speaking.

The best practice is to encourage these students to speak regardless of the inaccuracies to help them adopt English as a means of communicating.

COMMUNICATING

“Eventually with time they will have fewer and fewer mistakes. Still the most important thing is to start talking and communicating.”

Olha noted all students wish to return to their old life in Ukraine where the majority of their family and friends reman.

While Olha arrived in Ireland her with child alongside her cousin’s family, their parents and partners remain in Ukraine.

After fleeing Irpin, they had no contact with their hometown for a month.

It was not until Russian forces left the region and drone shots were released to the media her family had their first glimpse of their homeplace and believed it was still standing due to the roof appearing intact.

However, when Olha’s husband returned to the town he discovered the devastating reality. Three bombs had exploded in close proximity to the house now without windows or doors and shrapnel covering the remaining walls.

“This was very difficult, because we had been building this house for many years. You wanted it to look nice, a good place to live,” said Olha.

“We need to talk about it and to know it’s barbaric in the twenty-first century to attack innocent people.”

For teachers making plans to accommodate Ukrainian students, Olha believes the integration process is very effective in St Josephs with efforts such as posters with translations of vocabulary from Ukrainian into English a great benefit to the students.

“I feel the teachers here are doing very well. They are trying to help as much as they can.”

VALUABLE

Louise Tobin, Principal of St Joseph’s Primary school praised Olha as a valuable addition to the staff.

“Olha is such a lovely person, so giving and caring about the children from her home country she has enhanced the lives of all in our school community,” said Louise.

In March, The Teaching Council of Ireland announced Ukrainian teachers who can provide evidence of being qualified can apply to be admitted to the register of teachers in Ireland.

Louise hopes other schools follow suit in hiring Ukrainian teachers.

“Olha has been that bridge to enable the four girls to settle,” said Louise.

“I think school principals should put the word out there that they are looking for teachers among their Ukrainian communities and they too may be lucky.”