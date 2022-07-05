Lunch 'n' Roll Annual Picnic in Cahir Sensory Garden is back on Thursday

Annual Picnic in the Park on this Thursday, July 7 at 12.30 pm at the beautiful Sensory Park in Cahir.
LUNCH ‘N’ ROLL IS BACK!
We are delighted to invite everyone to the Annual Picnic in the Park on this Thursday, July 7 at 12.30 pm at the beautiful Sensory Park in Cahir.
Bring along your picnic and join us for a sign-song with Stefan Grace and Eamon and The Men’s Shed Musicians, to celebrate together again at the Beautiful Outdoor Sensory Garden in Cahir.
Don't forget - This Thursday from 12.30 to 2 pm. Weather permitting (but the forecast is good).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.