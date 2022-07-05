ALERT: Outbreak Control Team at Tipp hospital advise on visiting restrictions for seven days

Due to an increase in the number Covid-19 outbreaks at Tipperary University Hospital and on the advice of the Outbreak Control Team, the hospital management wishes to advise of the following changes to visiting.

Visitors will not be permitted on the following wards - Medical 1, Surgical B and Gynae Wards.

Only one visitor per patient per day is now advised and these measures are effective from July 4, 2022 for seven days.

All visiting arrangements will be reviewed weekly.

The following exceptions will be facilitated:

· End Of Life Non Covid-19 Patient - Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

· End Of Life Covid-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.

· Critically ill patient - Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.

· One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.

· Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.

All visitors need to complete a Covid-19 Risk Assessment form at the front door prior to visiting.

Visitors must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times.

Visiting may be further suspending during periods of Outbreak to minimise transmission of infection.