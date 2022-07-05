Revealed: Vacant three-bed Cashel house going up for sale in worldwide online auction

7 Ard More Dun Cormac, Cashel, Tipperary, E25 TK75
A vacant three-bed Cashel house is going up for sale as part of BidX1's worldwide online auction on July 14.
The semi-detached three-bedroom house boasts gardens to the front and rear.
Located approximately 1.6km from Cashel town centre, the house benefits from a communal green area within the development.
Extending to approximately 101 sq.m (1085 sq.ft), the property is a vacant possession.
