Tipp impress in win over Cork but still crash out of championship

Tipperary finally defeated Cork in the All-Ireland Senior Championship after years of trying and coming up short. A brilliant performance was enough to beat a fancied Cork side in Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday but heartbreakingly for Tipperary it wasn’t enough to take a coveted qualifying spot as Dublin’s impressive 10 point victory over Wexford meant their superior scoring difference would see them reach the All-Ireland quarter final.

The game started in dramatic fashion when almost from the throw-in, Cait Devane gathered the delivery and struck home a goal for the opening score.

Cork’s response though was immediate when a Laura Treacy shot from distance ended in the back of the net to make it 1 goal each.

Tipp, who had started very brightly, raced back into the lead with points from Mairead Eviston and Grace O’Brien before Sorcha McCarton pointed for Cork.

Tipperary showed all the signs in the opening quarter of a team that needed a win more with Cork having already qualified. Two Cait Devane frees followed by points from play from Grace O’Brien and Eimear McGrath who were both excellent in attack put Tipperary in a commanding position leading 1-6 to 1-1 before a Hannah Looney point on the 18th minute reduced the deficit to four.

Cork then began to come more and more into the game with some lovely passages of play ending in points from Cliona Healy and Katrina Mackey. Before the break Cait Devane and Chloe Sigerson exchanged points to leave the half time score 1-08 to 1-07 in Tipp’s advantage.

The second half was another pulsating affair with both set of players going hammer and tongs. A Cliona Healy point was quickly cancelled out by another point from the brilliant Cait Devane.

Amy O’Connor added to Cork’s tally with two points (1 from a free and one from play) either side of a Devane point to leave the score 1-10 apiece with 37 minutes played.

Tipperary showed huge workrate and determination throughout the hour never letting Cork get into any kind of rhythm. Caoimhe Maher was excellent in midfield while the half backline of Clodagh Quirke, Aoife McGrath and Mairead Eviston were constantly spoiling the Cork attack.

Up front all six forwards looked lively and dangerous and contributed brilliantly to a cracking game. A Cait Devane free followed by a Clodagh McIntyre point put Tipp two points ahead before one of the highlights of the game a fantastic executed sideline cut worth two points in camogie by Eimear McGrath pushed Bill Mullaney’s side in front by four.

Moments later Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickham’s Ereena Fryday pointed to put Tipp ahead 1-15 to 1-10 with 45 minutes gone. Grace O’Brien added to Tipp’s lead before Cork struck three points in a row from Katrina Mackey, Chloe Sigerson (free) and Cliona Healy to make it 1-16 to 1-13 after 55 minutes.

Cork continued to show all their class and experience as the clock ticked down to eat into the Tipperary lead. Another point from the excellent Cliona Healy made it a two point game. Ashling Thompson then burst out from centre back to score a point followed by a point from Hannah Looney to leave it 1-16 apiece deep in injury time.

However there was time for one more Tipperary chance as Cait Devane stepped up to nail a late free to give Tipperary victory 1-17 to 1-16 after a highly entertaining game of camogie.

Tipperary will no doubt be feeling after a roller coaster campaign the unluckiest team having only lost one group game and being the only side to defeat Cork they still missed out on a place in the quarter final.

They will look back with regret at not producing Saturday’s performance in earlier rounds and picking up some vital points.

Group 1 however was a hugely competitive group with nothing between all the teams and having suffered a number of injury setbacks during the year it just wasn’t to be for Tipperary this year.

Tipperary: Aine Slattery, Julieanne Bourke, Mary Ryan, Eimear Loughman, Clodagh Quirke, Aoife McGrath, Mairead Eviston, Ciardha Maher, Caoimhe Maher, Casey Hennessey, Grace O’Brien, Ereena Fryday, Eimear McGrath, Cait Devane, Clodagh McIntyre.