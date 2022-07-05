‘Eddie Corbett’ cup found in Thurles - do you own this precious piece of memorabilia?

The Eddie Corbett Perpetual Trophy Pitch and Putt
The Eddie Corbett Perpetual Trophy was found lying on the footpath outside Supermac’s in Liberty Square, Thurles, on Monday this week.
The trophy, minus its wooden base, was spotted by one of the Tipperary Star’s eagle-eyed reporters.
If you think this is your property, please visit our office on Friar Street to recover this valuable item.
It may be of enormous sentimental value to an individual or local club in Tipperary, or beyond.
The cup is made of metal and is inscribed with the words The Eddie Corbett Perpetual Trophy Pitch and Putt.
It was found at about 2pm on Monday, July 4.
