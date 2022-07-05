New eight-week walking programme to start this week in Mullinahone
Kickham Walkers, in conjunction with Siul Eile Starts Thursday, July 7 at 7.30pm at Mullinahone Community Centre.
Walks every Thursday evening and Sunday morning at 10am. New walks every week.
Walk at your pace.
The programme concludes with a walk to Mass Rock after eight weeks.
Registration is free at Siúl Eile.com/register.
