Walk from Thurles to help feed a child

Mary’s Meals began feeding 200 children in Malawi in 2002 and is now feeding 2,279,941 children every day in places of education.



Our vision is that every hungry child receives a daily meal and that all who have more than they need, share with those who are in need.



With our no frills policy, it costs with Mary's Meals €18.30 to give a child a meal every day for a full school year.



To raise funds and awareness of Mary's Meals, we are walking throughout Ireland. Walks are starting on August 7 from Kilkenny, Malin, Derry, Armagh, Dublin, Kilkenny, Limerick and Thurles and are all arriving in Knock Co Mayo on 15 August. Maybe you could get involved in Step by Step to Feed the Next Child. You are invited to visit our website www.marysmeals.ie

Fr Eamonn Kelly (Parish Priest in Raphoe, Co Donegal) will walk this year from Thurles and invites you to join him. For more information you can phone Fr Eamonn on 087-9077985 or eamonnkelly1949@

gmail.com or contact local volunteer Angela Moore at 089-4959519.

The Thurles walk will go on to through Templemore, Roscrea, Birr, Ferbane, Athlone, Roscommon, Ballymoe, and Ballyhaunis.