05 Jul 2022

Triple gold at National Athletics Championships for Tipperary starlet

Cara Ryan, Clonmel AC, who won three national under 13 athletic titles last weekend in Tullamore where she won in the long jump, the high jump and the 60 metres hurdles .

05 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

The National Juvenile Track and field Championships took place in Tullamore, county Offal last weekend and what a weekend Cara Ryan had.
Going into these Championships she was the reigning Munster under 13 Champion in three events. She won the Munster title in the Long Jump with a jump of 4.72m. In the High Jump she cleared 1.50m last month to win that Munster title and she followed that up with winning the 60m hurdles title in 9.85 secs.
Then last Saturday Cara competed in the Long Jump and here she improved on her Munster winning performance of 4.72m when winning this National title with a phenomenal jump of 5.09m. Buoyed by this brilliant effort she turned her attention to the High Jump. Here she put in the perfect performance when clearing the bar at 1.55m to win the title very convincingly and in the process equalled the National Record under 13.
On Sunday Cara competed in the 60m hurdles. In the semi-finals she won her heat with a brilliant effort in 10.07 secs.

In the final she was drawn in lane four. She got a brilliant start and powered her way down the straight to win in a very good time of 9.20 secs and a PB.

News

