Some interesting burial ground bye law changes in Tipperary

TIPPERARY COUNTY COUNCIL BURIAL GROUND BYE-LAWS

New bye laws for Graveyards were introduced by The County Council some months ago, and these are applicable to St Senan's Cemetery, Knockavilla.

Most of the bye laws introduced, are currently in operation, however, some new guidelines have been introduced, so this is a quick synopsis of what is required.

The maximum number of grave plots which can be purchased at the time of a funeral is two plots. Purchases can only be made at the time of a bereavement.

Headstones can only be erected by sculptors that are on an approved list of sculptors that the County Council are currently compiling.

Prior to any erecting of headstones, a headstone permit must be sought, which can only be issued by the Council.

To obtain this permit, the following criteria must be followed.

1. The fee for the right of burial (grave space) must be paid to the Council.

2. A descriptive statement of that which is being proposed, together with a dimensioned drawing of the proposed structure.

3. Permission must be obtained from the registered owner of the grave space.

4. Headstones /Celtic crosses must comply with height guidelines currently in place.

5. As mentioned, the sculptor must be on the approved list of sculptors held by the council. Other bye laws, such as keeping grave spaces tidy, taking home of rubbish, old wreaths/flowers from graves, no kerbing or footstones on graves still apply.

Any queries about these or all of the bye laws, or if you would like to be part of the graveyard committee which has to be formed for St Senan’s please contact the caretaker/registrar, Kieran Slattery, 0877934071.