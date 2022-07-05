Tipperary TD calls for a reduced VAT rate for musicians in budget 2023

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has called for a reduced VAT rate for those in the live music and entertainment industry in this year's budget.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Mr McGrath said those in the industry were struggling to get back to performing.

"They need the reduction, and they need the supports to get back in full swing and allow the people to enjoy themselves and listen to the music," said Mr McGrath.

He suggested that people are less likely to brave the airports at the moment, and nights out might provide an alternative to holidaying abroad.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe responded, saying the issue had already been raised with him, but he was not sure that reducing VAT would be possible.

"To the best of my knowledge, there isn't currently the ability to differentiate on VAT law on musicians that the deputy has raised," said Mr Donohoe.

He concluded by saying he would follow up on the matter.