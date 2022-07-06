PICTURES: Little Blue Hero Lucy O'Shea from Tipperary receives her official garda uniform

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
There was great excitement in Tipperary Town this week when Little Blue Hero Lucy O’Shea received her official garda uniform from Sgt Hilda Moloney.
Two-and-a-half-year-old Lucy, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy, then joined Inspector James White, Sgt Jeffrey Kenny and Garda Anthony Owens from Tipperary Town Garda Station for her first checkpoint.
Honorary Garda O’Shea was delighted to report that all documents were in order.
Check out the pictures below:
