Gardaí in Cahir issue warning after thefts in the area

Gardaí in Cahir have issued a warning after thefts were carried out in the area
Gardaí in Cahir have issued a warning to the public to be aware of people calling to their premises offering to power wash outhouses and yards.
A spokesperson stated that some elderly people in the Cahir area had been scammed recently as a result of engaging people to carry out work.
ALERT
“We are asking people to be mindful of people calling and offering to do such work. In some cases thefts have taken place. People should just be more alert to the possible dangers involved,” said the spokesperson.
Gardaí in Cahir have warned people to be vigilant and called on anybody with any suspicions about people engaged in such activity to contact the station in Cahir immediately at 052 744 5630.
