Clonmel Junction Arts Festival returns with a vibrant opening weekend

The Clonmel Arts Junction Festival returned this weekend with its trademark crowd-pleasing mix of eclectic performances.

After two years of finding alternatives for indoor entertainment, Thursday marked the return for traditional live theatre with the opening show “Pucked.”

Artistic Director of the Junction Festival Clíona Maher believes the opening weekend marked a welcome return to normal for the festival.

Clíona said: “One of the things I wanted to do when I started with the festival was to go back to this idea of Junction being a meeting place between the audience and the artist, but also with artists travelling here. The shows we’ve had here are a really good mix of that.”

A hit with audiences, one man shows “Pucked” and “Breath” provided an exploration of empowered word with strong acting performances.

Selling-out over the course of the weekend was the immersive theatrical experience “Everything Must Go,” that has brought a new breath of life into Market Place Shopping Centre.

Another crowd-pleaser was an outdoor performance by Cikada Circus.

The rain on Friday and Saturday morning cleared to the benefit of the street theatre. The event also provided a unique experience for children who responded well to the open-air performances.

Clíona said: “It was gorgeous because there were so many kids that have literally never in their lives seen anything performance based like that because it hasn’t happened in three years.”

The Junction provides a platform for local artists who can avail of the festival to showcase their work.

Founded in 2001, the festival is celebrating twenty-one years of hosting regional and international artists in Clonmel.

“People who might not ordinarily look out for arts events know a festival is on, they take up the brochure and they might go to something they wouldn’t ordinarily go to. I think it’s very important for the local artists to feel that this is their stage.”

One ongoing musical event is the Bulmers Clonmel Originals Music Trail, taking place in a host of venues across Clonmel.

The showcase of local musicians will continue throughout the week before a grand finale at Lily’s Lane on Sunday.

The trail was developed to support local musicians and the night-time economy in the area.

Clíona said: “We are hoping people will get off the couch, get out of the house and remember what it is to have a good night out downtown.”