L/R: David Cambie, Renee Ludlow, Fr Conor Hayes, Teresa Devaney Michael Crowley and Nancy
Congratulations to Nancy Treacy in Templemore on her 90th birthday.
Pictured at a presentation by the Board of Templemore Community services to mark Nancy Treacy's 90th birthday and her 40 years of volunteering with Templemore Community Services are Board members, L/R: David Cambie, Renee Ludlow, Fr Conor Hayes, Teresa Devaney Michael Crowley and Nancy.
Missing from the picture are Sr Mary Moloney, Dorothy Bradish and Deirdre Conlon
