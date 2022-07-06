Growth mind-set in St Joseph’s Primary School

6th class pupils of St Joseph's School with the Growth Mind-Set Tree
Tipperary Town Library had the pleasure of collaborating with St Joseph's Primary School on a wonderful Growth Mind-Set Tree of Positivity.
Pupils from each class created their own piece of art based on growth mind-set lessons.
This art work was brought down to the library and sewn together into sections by Valarie and the Tipperary Craft Community and each section was displayed on a lovely cone shaped frame to produce this beautiful tree.
The Growth Mind-Set Tree will be on display in the library during the summer and in September it will be brought up to the school.
