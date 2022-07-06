Tipperary referee will be sideline official at All-Ireland senior hurling final

Newcastle referee Michael Kennedy will be the sideline official at the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Tipperary referee Michael Kennedy has been named as the sideline official for the All-Ireland senior hurling championship final between Limerick and Kilkenny on Sunday week, July 17.
The referee will be Colm Lyons of Cork, who will take charge of his first All-Ireland senior final.
Michael Kennedy, from the Newcastle club in south Tipperary, will be joined by linesmen Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow) and Galway’s Liam Gordon, who will be the standby referee.
