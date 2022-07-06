Massive PB for Tipperary athlete nearing 50 minutes for 10 miles

Clonmel AC's William Maunsell won the Roscommon 10 Miler Road Race last weekend in a new PB time of 50 minutes 35 seconds.
William Maunsell wins Roscommon 10 Mile Road Race
The Roscommon 10 Miler Road Race, always avery popular event, took pace in good conditions last weekend.
This race is part of the Kia Series.
William Maunsell ran a great race over a good course to come home a very worthy winner in 50 mins 35 secs, which is a massive PB for William.
This is a great reward for William for all his training over the past couple of months.
This win by William puts him in pole position with two races to go in the Kia Road Race Series.
