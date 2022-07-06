WOW: Check out this stunning home in Portroe surrounded by lake, a castle and woods
On sale for €599,500, Fermoyle in Castletown, Portroe, is a lakeside Swedish-style timber frame house, 200m from the water's edge.
The house is beside a castle and has direct access to Lough Derg and a boathouse on site.
Some other features and highlights include three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a beautiful garden, veranda and balcony.
It is also located 500 metres of Castlelough Woods.
Fermoyle is listed by Sherry Fitzgerald Talbot.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.