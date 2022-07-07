Great news for Tipperary entertainment - Summer Festival at the Castle

Cahir Social and Historical Society has organised an exciting programme for this year’s ‘Summer Festival at The Castle’.
Cahir Social and Historical Society has organised an exciting programme for this year’s ‘Summer Festival at The Castle’.
Set in the magnificent Great Hall of Cahir Castle once again and thanks to the support of the OPW, this festival will open on Saturday July 16 with a modern and entertaining adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ by the Cyclone Rep Theatre Company from Cork.
The following evening of Sunday, the folk singer Emma Langford will play in the Great Hall with her band.
Following on from the 2018 Festival lectures on the life and times of Éamonn de Valera, the political career of Arthur Griffith will be put under the microscope by his biographer Dr. Colum Kenny. This will take place on Friday, July 22.
Finally, Mick O’Brien (Uilleann Piper), the Contempo Quartet and the Boyne Chamber Orchestra will join forces on July 23 to perform ‘The Road to Lough Swilly’, a musical telling of the story of Hugh O'Neill.
The Society is deeply grateful for the support of Creative Ireland and the Festivals and Events Scheme of Tipperary County Council. Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.