Search

07 Jul 2022

Tom Delaney joins group of only five with Tipperary minor All-Ireland medals

Tom Delaney joins group of only five with Tipperary minor All-Ireland medals

Tipperary's (and Cahir) Tom Delaney in action in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final against Offaly at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Sunday last.

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

What a great achievement for young Tom Delaney to bring an All-Ireland hurling medal back to Cahir after an epic game in Nowlan Park in front of 27,000 people last Sunday.

The excitement all week was just unbelievable and the pressure was really on the young players.
Tipperary struggled in the early part of the game but Tom scored a wonderful point from long range when Offaly were leading by 0-5 to 0-3. Tipperary never gave up and was rewarded with a winning goal in the fourth minute of injury time which stunned Offaly and secured victory for Tipperary.
Tom has had a wonderful year and was Man of the Match in the Munster and All Ireland semi finals.
Tom joins an elite group of Cahir men, Richie Quirke, Darren O’Connor, Philly Kiely, Andy Moloney and Brian Enright who won All-Ireland hurling medals playing for Tipperary.
Hopefully we will not have to wait another 30 years for the next one.
Well done and congratulations to Tom, his family and all in Cahir GAA who have helped and coached him over the years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media