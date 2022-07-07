Walking culture advocate honoured for his initiative

Liam Fleming, founder of the Siúl Eile Social Enterprise programme was honoured by a civic reception that took place on Thursday 23 June.

The reception was called by County Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Murphy to honour Mr Fleming’s initiative in setting up Siúl Eile, an initiative aimed at helping communities form walking programmes and develop a sustainable walking culture in their local areas.

The initiative has been credited with helping communities engage with the undiscovered amenities in their region.

Súil Eile began in Clogheen and has expanded to walking groups throughout Tipperary.

Cathoirleacht Marie Murphy praised the fellow Clogheen native for creating the initiative.

Cllr Murphy said: “On behalf of all the citizens of Tipperary it is an honour to have you here this evening and your family and thank you for the programmes you put forward.”

Founded in 2016, the walking groups take to forest paths, country roads, tracks and trails.

The initiative currently has over 100 volunteers dedicated to creating a walking culture in their communities.

Súil Eile has been credited as a means of combating rural isolation while also providing members with an opportunity to get exercise while enjoying nature.

Mr Fleming said: “It’s a huge honour for me, for my family and for everyone involved in Siúl Eile to have this recognition.”

“Where we are from in Clogheen is a naturally scenic area but there may not have been huge numbers out walking.”

“We did a few walking programmes and there’s been so many influential people along the way that have allowed Siúl Eile to develop.”

The programme began with small walking groups before expanding to include couch to mountain top walking programmes.

Since its founding, Siúl Eile has accommodated over 5,000 people and has walked 200,000 kilometres, the equivalent of lapping the world five times.

The reception saw many participants of the walking groups speak about how the initiative benefited both their physical and mental health.

Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council Joe McGrath praised the social impact the group has had since its founding.

Mr McGrath said: “Liam has certainly shown huge leadership in what he is done and what he has achieved and we are very grateful to him in Tipperary.”

While now having received the highest honour the Tipperary County Council can award to recognise outstanding achievement, Siúl Eile is continuing to reach even greater heights by constantly expanding.

Mr Fleming said: “We have this huge honour but we still feel we’ve many more steps to go to bring it to another level.”

“The journey is endless we are not finished with Tipperary by any means.”