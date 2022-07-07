Coláiste Mhuire Thurles is now enrolling for post-leaving certificate courses
Many students, after sitting their Leaving Cert examinations, may be presently unsure and contemplating what course to undertake next.
These are big decisions even for people in the workplace who might likewise consider a return to education where they could challenge themselves and indeed fulfil lifelong ambitions.
Why not log onto cmco.ie/further-educate to enrol in one of the QQI Level 5 & 6 Courses at Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed this September.
