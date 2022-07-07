ALERT: Instant noodles removed from Irish shops following recall notice

A batch of instant noodles is being removed from Irish shops following a recall notice.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the Lucky Me! Instant Pancit Canton Noodles Original Flavour (60g) with a best before date of 20/07/2022 has been recalled due to the presence of an unauthorised pesticide.
Ethylene Oxide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the European Union (EU).
Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide over a long period of time.
Therefore, exposure to this substance needs to be minimised.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
