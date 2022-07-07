Search

07 Jul 2022

Tidy Towns groups throughout Tipperary now on high alert!

Tidy Towns groups throughout Tipperary now on high alert!

Tipperary Tidy Towns groups remain on high alert for judging

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The Group remains on high alert for judging and the tourist season and continues regular litter picking and weeding as this is prime maintenance time of year.
There will be some new projects starting soon and this Thursday the pilot scheme between Cahir Tidy Towns, Tipp Sports Partnership and the Community and Enterprise section will launch our Age Friendly Bike. This will be done in conjunction with the disability forums Lunch in the Park on Thursday July 7 between 12-2pm. All are welcome to take their lunch along on the day and meet and chat with friends.
The group have also been successful in the National Play Day grant and will be hosting Story Time at the newly revamped Pump house on this Saturday July 9 between 11am and 1pm and this will be followed by children’s activities in the Inch Field from 1-4pm as part of the playground participation.

Special presentation to retiring teacher in Tipperary


This Sunday July 10 there will be great activity about the town as the Cahir Community Gardaí celebrates 100 years of An Gardaí in Cahir on the day. The Garda band will play in the castle car park before parading through the town to unveil a plaque. So a busy week all round.
We meet as normal on Wednesday evening at 7pm and members are planning a night out at the summer concert in the castle to support Cahir Comhaltas who we work closely with during the year for their Tradfest.
The rebuilding of the wall below the small weir will begin in 3 weeks and this will be Part 1 of 4 stages of this exciting project which will also see new Red Shoes being replaced in the Inch Field and Fionn McCumhaill coming to town as folklore has it that he slept on the banks of the Suir.

