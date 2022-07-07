CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Warmer air has arrived and temperatures will rise now over the coming days, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
"More sunshine expected Friday evening and over the weekend when we could see up to 25C but those in the West and Northwest will be cooler.
"So many will still be disappointed despite me trying to tell people to have patience and there isn’t a heatwave this week.
"How long the warmer air and settled spell lasts is uncertain but likely up to middle of next week, however some showers can’t be ruled out. At this stage I think we’ll take a few warmer days with no rain," he added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.