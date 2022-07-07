Garda appeal for missing person Jodie Mulvihill, 20 Years, Cahir, July 5

Jodie Mulvihill
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 20-year-old Jodie Mulvihill who was last seen in Cahir, County Tipperary, on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Jodie is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build. She has auburn hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Jodie was wearing black Under Armour leggings, a pink Under Armour top, white Nike runners and a black Canadian Goose gilet jacket.
Anyone with information on Jodie's whereabouts are asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
