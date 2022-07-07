Record-breaking crowd attend Clonmel Show at the weekend

A record-breaking crowd attended the Clonmel Show this Sunday as it returned to Powerstown Park Racecourse after a three year absence.

Even the notoriously unpredictable weather remained bright and sunny, adding to the success of the day with three hundred volunteers ensuring the event ran smoothly.

The record crowd has marked a welcome return to normality as the staple of the summer calendar returned.

The show provided an outlet to showcase the local agriculture with equestrian, cattle, sheep, goats and poultry competitions.

Drawing the biggest numbers was the popular donkey derby, followed by the first air display in the show’s history.

The poultry tent also proved to be a popular attraction due to the vast range of colourful breeds on display.

Michelle and Marian Kiely from the Irish Society of Poultry Fanciers took to judging a variety of hens, ducks and eggs, all products of rigorous preparation from breeders.

Marian said: “There’s great interest in it. People love to see all the different varieties of hens. I think a lot of people don’t even realise there’s so many different varieties. Kids love to see them with all the colours and noise.”

The poultry section drew competitors from across the country to compete with local breeders.

Marian said: “It brings a lot of it to Tipperary. We have shows all over the country, it would be our local one as we are based in Tipperary. It’s nice to see support in a local show with the poultry.”

STATE SIDE VISITORS

Amongst the crowd, a large group of young farmers from America were enjoying the vibrant showcase of Irish agriculture.

The young people were presented with the opportunity to visit Ireland after winning a national contest run by Future Farmers of America (FFA).

The group included young farmers from Florida, Washington, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

The top three teams were invited to do a tour of farms across British Isles and the group visited the Royal Highland Show in Scotland recently before descending on Clonmel to experience the many attractions.

The students are also visiting several dairies across Ireland and have taken a particular interest in Irish grazing compared to the American norm of much larger herd sizes.

One of the tour leaders, Jean Hogan said the students have taken a liking to “the simplicity about the grazing and hands-on working with the cows.”

EXPOSURE

The show is a key platform for producers to network and provides a place for farmers to engage in new ideas.

One popular attraction focused on education was The Federation of Irish Beekeepers Association (FIBA), a popular stand that returns to the show every year.

The association provides lectures, summer schools and services for beekeepers, complimented by the stand adorned with products produced by local members.

Brendan Mullen of FIBA said: “There’s a lot of people coming through the tent having a look. I think people are happy to be back here again after the break.”

“It’s good exposure for the association in the locality because we have a fantastic association here in South Tipperary and there’s a lot of beekeepers in the Clonmel area.”

MINIATURES

While the outdoor displays thrived in the sun, there were also a host of interesting indoor attractions drawing visitors.

One popular exhibit was the collection of farm models on display organised by Ray Yates of Clonmel’s RB Models.

The display was created by local collectors who meticulously assembled some of their miniature agricultural scenes and farmhouses for the public to view.

The collectors arrived early in the morning to begin the lengthy progress setting up the intricate pieces .

Ray said: “The shows have been depleted obviously and a lot of them aren’t even coming back again. This is an outlet for the local guys.”

This is the fourth time the collectors have displayed at the festival and welcomed a steady flow of people to marvel at the miniature collections throughout the day.

VINTAGE MODELS

The show has been held in Clonmel since 1865, and vintage displays paid homage to the development of farming throughout these years with a range of vintage models and tools.

Newcastle Vintage Club had a varied selection of vintage items including cobbler's lasts, petrol oil engines, tractors, cars and motorbikes alongside equipment such as butter makers and sickles.

The display consisted of the collection put together by the 35 local members, with the attraction a particular hit amongst the children.

The club has been frequenting the show for the last eight years.

Jim Ryan of Newcastle Vintage club said: “What’s good about it is it gives us a chance to show off the club and get some of the younger people interested in it also.”

FLOWERS

Outside from livestock, the show provided the gardeners of Tipperary a chance to display the fruits of their labour by displaying some award-winning blooms.

Vegetables, flowers, photography and decorative classes were judged alongside the children’s classes including the colourful ‘Ocean in a Shoe Box’ entrants.

Secretary of the Flower Show Mildred Stokes noted the quality of the entrants was particularly high this year.

Mildred said: “The quality is just fantastic. It’s been a wonderful year for flowers and foliage and the weather we have had has been conducive to great growing.”