Hidden Histories to be explored at Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

The Junction Dome will host the Hidden Histories event
Preparation for both parts of the Hidden Histories Spoken Word event as part of the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival is now complete for this free event. .
It will be held at 5pm in the Junction Dome in the former Kickham Barracks on this Saturday and close out at 7pm.
People can book tickets online at www.junctionfestival.com
orat Box Office 3 Parnell Street.
The first part has enlightening readings in response to Hidden Histories Public Call Out.
The second part ( after a breath of air for all ) are readings relating to hidden stories of;
lost loves,
aunties who emigrated and ashes returning on 10th July,
letters to ancestors/ relatives of former luminaries of our town,
homes lived in and changes documented,
computers , shoes and distemper feature and C.J Boland's granddaughter Jane Clare kindly returns to share with us some Hidden Family History.
Please join in at the Army Barracks in the Junction Dome on the Waterford Road on Saturday night from 5pm to 7pm.
