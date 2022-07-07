Tipperary Gardaí are taking this traffic offence very seriously

Tipperary Gardaí take this traffic offence very seriously
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit in Thurles issued a €150 fine to a driver today for parking in a disabled bay without a permit.
The Gardaí observed the car parked in the bay after the driver went to the shops.
The fine was issued as part of Operation Enable.
An Garda Síochána is asking the public to respect disabled bays.
