Wow! Four-bedroom vacant house in Tipperary sells for double its asking price!

23 Ballygraigue Estate, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, E45 WD34
A four-bedroom house in Tipperary was on sale for €75,000 but sold for €154,000 as part of BidX1's online auction on June 17 - which is over twice the initial guide price.
The mid-terrace house has gardens to the rear and is ideally situated within walking distance of amenities.
Extending to approximately 115 sq.m (1238 sq.ft), the house is a vacant possession.
There was a huge bidding war for the property.
