YESTERYEARS: Plane emergency landing in a field in Tipperary

We go back to The Nationalist of July 16, 2005, for our Yesteryears feature this week. Our front page lead story in that edition related to the emergency landing of a Vimy Vickers type aircraft, on a flight from Shannon to Waterford, in a corn field outside Cahir on July 8.

The aircraft which had crossed over 2,000 miles of Atlantic Ocean in gales the previous week came down in a corn field which was used back in the 1930s as the venue for air circuses at Clonmore North outside Cahir.

The two occupants, John Lanoue and Peter McMillan, were given a most hospitable welcome by locals who were delighted to become immersed in the incredible Vimy Vickers story. The crew were treated to a night out in the Galtee Inn by landowner Denis Crowley from Mallow. That night the Williams family, Eamonn and Nellie, put the two unexpected visitors up in their house.



Also that week a decision on planning for a new four-star hotel was imminent following a decision by South Tipperary County Council to amend the local area plan paving the way for the project’s approval.

An application to build a 139-bed hotel had been lodged by Marlfield Property Holdings the previous December. The final decision was due from the planning department on the future of the three-storey over-basement hotel building which would be located to the left of the existing entrance road to Marlfield House. A golf course, clubhouse and luxury housing was proposed on adjacent lands.

Frank Kent of the development company had told a public meeting in Clonmel earlier that about 150 jobs would be created during construction of the hotel and 120 permanent jobs would result once it was complete.



That week we also reported that South Tipperary County Council had approved the proposed flood alleviation scheme for Clonmel and recommended that the OPW come up with detailed designs and start work as soon as possible. Havoc had been caused in many areas of Clonmel the previous October. The work would consist of embankments and walls along with an early warning system designed to alert the town’s authorities to an imminent flood danger.