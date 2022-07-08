Unique setting and special atmosphere launches new Tipperary music festival

A very special atmosphere and a unique setting were at the heart of the launch of the When Next We Meet music festival in Clonmel at the weekend.

The huge sound of Compenero filled the air as revellers danced amid the electric festival buzz as HousePlants performed a fitting Saturday night finale to the event at Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel.

The walled-garden facilitated an acoustic perfection on both nights and the beautiful grounds provided a natural setting for the event.

While the torrential rain took away from the event on Friday night the performers gave it everything on stage and the audience embraced the fun of the festival despite the conditions.

SODA BLONDE

A night of entertainment provided by Seba Safe and John Francis Flynn was brought to a close by the powerful sound of Soda Blonde as they gave a thoroughly enjoyable performance of the songs on their hugely successful Small Talk album.

On Saturday evening the weather was much kinder and the attendance numbers rose as a result.

Local group Vale provided the perfect tonic for the start of the proceedings.

This was followed by Elaine Mai with singers May Kay and Sinead White.



HOUSEPLANTS

The outstanding HousePlants brought the festival to a close with a superbly stylish performance that made sure the inaugural When Next We Meet Festival finished on a wonderful note.

Organiser David Anchell was pleased with how the event took on a very special identity from the beginning.

“It had the magic of that small festival feel. It was a very social and entertaining occasion.

“There was a great festival buzz and the grounds provided a perfect place for people to mix and meet between the musical acts,” he said.

Looking ahead David Anchell said the two-night event had shown that Raheen House was an ideal venue for a music event of that scale.

“Providing everybody else is in agreement I am committed to having more events of this kind in Raheen,” said David.

He said for such events to continue it was important for the people of Clonmel and south Tipp to come out and continue to support such events.



RAHEEN HOUSE HOTEL

Kate Twohig, who co-ordinated the event along with Eoin Hally, said the two-night music launch made for an intimate and special experience.

“The weather on Friday night did deter the crowds but everybody that was there in the walled-garden stage enjoyed every moment despite the weather,” said Kate.

POTENTIAL

“Saturday night was all we imagined it to be.

“The weather was great, the crowds came out and the performers were excellent. We can see the potential of it,” said Kate.

She said the performers loved the venue.

“They told us that up to now Clonmel and Tipperary would not have been on their radar but now it was. They thought the venue was very special and the sound amazing.

“The walled-garden allowed a lovely flow between the musicians and the audience,” said Kate.

LOCAL TALENT

Between the acts that were performing on the walled-garden stage local musicians Eve Whelan, Ross Boland and Ej Mae provided the entertainment on the second stage in the grounds of the Raheen House Hotel.