Rising prices has led to a surge in fuel theft

The continuing increase in petrol, diesel and oil prices has led to a surge of fuel theft, warns an Garda Síochana.

The average price of petrol and diesel has increased by approximately 30% and prices are poised to increase further in the coming months.

Similarly, heating oil prices have approximately doubled since the start of the year. These increases have led to a surge in fuel theft.

The following tips can help prevent the crime:

Whether domestic or commercial, above ground oil tanks and mobile fuel bowsers are most at risk of fuel theft

Installing alarms, anti-siphoning devices, signage, security lighting and cctv can prevent and disrupt fuel thieves

Commercial premises should implement fuel management systems to monitor fuel levels

Keep fuel tanks visible. Remote tanks are at more risk

Restrict access. Keep gates closed and locked when not in use

Secure vehicles. Use fuel tank cap locks and anti-siphoning devices on vehicles and machinery.

For more information see the Crime Prevention Section on the Garda website.