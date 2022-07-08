All the midweek results - Kickhams pip Clonoulty in west Tipperary thriller

There were four action-packed high-scoring Under 19 hurling games played in West Tipperary on Wednesday night.
WEST TIPPERARY UNDER 19 HURLING RESULTS
Games played on Wednesday, July 6
Joe Hayes Cleanline Under-19 A Hurling Round 1
Clonoulty/Rossmore 2-15 V 1-19 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
McGrath Oil Under-19 B Hurling - Group 1 Round 1
Rockwell/Rosegreen 4-15 V 3-17 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
Eire Og/ SeanTreacy’s 2-14 V 0-24 Golden-Kilfeacle
McGrath Oil Under-19 B Hurling - Group 2 Round 1
Cappawhite Gaels 2-16 V 3-13 Arravale Rovers
