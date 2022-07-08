South Tipperary senior hurling final pits Mullinahone against Carrick Swan

Clonmel Sportsfield will host the Clonmel Oil south Tipperary senior hurling championship final between Mullinahone and Carrick Swan at 6.30 on Sunday evening
The destination of the Clonmel Oil south Tipperary senior hurling championship will be decided on Sunday evening, when Mullinahone and Carrick Swan meet in the final at Clonmel Sportsfield at 6.30pm.
Mullinahone will enter the game as favourites, having dethroned holders Killenaule in last weekend’s semi-final.
The scores were tied at 1-15 each with four minutes remaining, before a goal from Tipperary senior footballer Mikey O’Shea gave Mullinahone the edge.
The other semi-final was more one-sided, when Carrick Swan had a comfortable win over St Mary’s in Ardfinnan.
The Carrick-on-Suir team never looked back after they blitzed their Clonmel opponents in a devastating opening half, as they led by 2-8 to 0-1 at the end of the opening quarter.
Owen Harrigan, Billy Murphy and Aaron Dunne produced their standout performances.
Meanwhile, the Clonmel Oil south intermediate hurling championship final will be played on Saturday, when Kilsheelan Kilcash and Ballingarry meet at Páirc na nEalaí in Carrick-on-Suir at 7.30.
