The boil water notice on Galtee Public Water Supply has been lifted
In partnership with Tipperary County Council, Irish Water has announced they are lifting the boil water notice for the Galtee Public Water Supply with immediate effect.
The lifting of the notice followed the completion of remedial measures, the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results and a consultation with the HSE.
The notice was issued on June 25 as a precaution due to elevated turbidity in the water supply, which impacted the disinfection process.
Irish Water says all consumers on the Galtee Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply.
Irish Water's Colin Cunningham said:
"Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, cooperation and assistance during this boil water notice, and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.
Customers with concerns can contact Irish Water or visit the Irish water website.
