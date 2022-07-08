Search

08 Jul 2022

Maths prowess of primary school student helps Tipperary schools

Cara Darmody

Maths prowess of primary school student helps Tipperary schools

Cara Darmody hands over the fund sshe raised for Scoil Chormaic and Ardfinnan NS

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Eleven-year-old Cara Darmody has completed her Junior Cycle maths fundraiser and ended up raising €36,500.
Cara raised the money to support Scoil Chormaic in Cashel and Ardfinnan National School where she is a pupil.
A celebration ceremony was held at Scoil Chormaic for the handover of the cheques.
Cara arrived at Scoil Chormaic to a rapturous reception with over 200 special needs pupils there to greet her with balloons, posters, flags and an actual red carpet.
Her two brothers Neil and John, who are both severely autistic and pupils of the school, were also there to meet her.
She was formally welcomed by principal Lorraine Lowry and she was accompanied to the school by her parents Mark and Noelle, friends and four staff members from Ardfinnan NS including principal Brid Quinlivan.
A formal reception was held for Cara in the school’s main hall in front of the large crowd in attendance.
“We are so proud of you,” stated principal Lorraine Lowry.
“Your fundraiser will help us in so many different ways, we will never be able to thank you enough for what you have done,” said Lorraine.
Ardfinnan National School principal Brid Quinlivan also paid tribute. “The whole Ardfinnan school community is so very proud of Cara. She is such a positive role model and has brought honour and happiness to everyone during this incredible journey. We are thrilled to be with her here today,” said Brid.
Cara was introduced by her father Mark who also congratulated his daughter.
MISS ACTION
“We could not be more proud of her. She is an exceptional person, who stands up for those who are vulnerable. She is the voice for those who cannot talk or act - she is Miss Action. I must also pay tribute to the incredible work done in both Scoil Chormaic and Ardfinnan NS,” said Mark.
Cara then spoke about how humbled she was to be welcomed in such a fantastic way.
She also praised both schools and spoke fondly of her brothers Neil and John and her cousin Pearse, all pupils in Scoil Chormaic.
“I will continue to stand up for those kids who are the most vulnerable in our society. And I have bad news for the politicians - I’m not going away and will continue to speak out about the lack of services for autistic kids until something is done about it,” said Cara.
“Next year, I will be back with another fundraiser, to sit the Leaving Certificate maths exam, and I will be back bigger, better and stronger,” said Cara.
Cara then presented the proceeds of the fundraiser to Lorraine Lowry of Scoil Chormaic and Brid Quinlivan of Ardfinnan NS.
Scoil Chormaic then held a barbeque and there were tea and cakes to celebrate Cara’s incredible achievement.

Unique setting and special atmosphere launches new Tipperary music festival

When Next We Meet

CHALLENGE
Cara said she was delighted to have taken on the challenge and is looking forward to getting her result.
“I found the exam wasn’t too hard. A lot of the harder stuff like simultaneous equations didn’t come up. So I think I’ve done fairly ok. I can’t wait for the result,” she said.
She described being able to hand over such an amount of money to the school principals as the greatest day of her life.
“To see the children cheering for me when I did that was the best feeling in the world.
“Fighting for vulnerable kids is the best job in the world.
“It will inspire me to do more next year,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media