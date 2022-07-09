St Mary's facemasks for Beirut presented at event marking the end of the Korean War

On Monday morning June 27 work got under way in St Mary’s Garden of Remembrance, Thurles for the Republic of Korea Independence Day and the Ending of the Korean War 1950 - 1953.



In our twenty two years of holding ceremonies this was the first time we held one on a Monday mid day. The Ceremony was to take place on the May 14, but due to unforeseen circumstances the ceremony had to be cancelled. For safety reasons it was decided to limit the attendance.



Councillor Jim Ryan was MC on the day and at t 12 noon the Republic of Korea Ambassador to Ireland Mr. Ki - hwan Kweon arrived.



Mr John Wort Chairman and founder of Dúrlas Éile Eliogarty Memorial Committee welcomed and introduced him to the committee members and invited guests. Councillor Jim Ryan got the ceremony underway introducing the first speaker to the rostrum Mr. John Wort. The second speaker was Dr. Martin Mansergh but due to a bereavement in his family Mr Guy Jones Vice Chairman of the committee and Chairman of the Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation read out Dr, Manserghs address.



Councillor Noel Coonan, Vice Chairman of Tipperary Co Council; Mr Martin Quinn Secretary of the Tipperary International Peace Committee also spoke followed by H.E Mr. Ki - hwan Kweon. The prayers and blessings were read by Rev Fr. James Purcell P.P and Canon Ian Coulter, Church of Ireland St Canice's Cathedral Kilkenny.



Wreath laying ceremony

H.E Mr. Ki - hwan Kweon laid the first wreath accompanied by Chairman John Wort. Second and third d wreaths laid by My Mr. Bernard Quin, Royal British Legion and Mr. Gerry Donovan on behalf of Mr. Brian Duffy, M.B.E Chairman of the Royal British Legion Ireland.



One minute of silence followed and then the playing of the Last Post, Reveille and the National Anthem of the Republic of Korea and Ireland.



The Irish flag was hoisted to full mast by the Chairman of the committee who was also representing , the Fr. James Gilmore Branch of Óglaigh Náisiúnta Na hÉireann Dublin.



The next part of the ceremony was the presentation of service medals to the committee members. The medals were designed by Mr. Joe Fanning, Mr. William Ryan, Garda retired and Mr. John Wort. The Medals were blessed by Fr. James Purcell and Canon Ian Coulter and were then presented by H.E Ambassador Ki - Hwan Kweon to the committee members.



The final ceremony was the presentation of 5,000 face masks by H.E Mr. Ki - Hwan Kweon to Mr John Wort and Mr. Guy Jones, Chairman and Vice Chairman of the committee. Mr Guy Jones who is Chairman of the Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation will arrange to have the face masks sent to the Sisters of The Holy Rosary in Beirut, Lebanon. The sisters hospital was badly damaged onAugust 4, 2020 when a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port of Beirut in the Capital of Lebanon exploded, causing at least 218 deaths and 7,000 injuries.



The face masks will help the sisters in their everyday duty in the hospital.



The next ceremony will be on November 13, 2022 - Remembrance Sunday. On that day we will be unveiling a very special memorial to all who died in the Twin Towers 9 / 11 in New York.



This memorial was designed by Mr Joe Fanning, Mr. William Ryan, Mr. Arron Wort, Mr. P.J Ryan and Mr. John Wort.

For future ceremonies to commemorate the ending of the Korean War and Independence Day to take place in St Mary’s please get in touch with your contact details to John Wort so that you can be contacted.



As Chairman of the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee, I would like to thank all for attending the ceremony.

John Wort