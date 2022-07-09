Tipperary village to hold collection at mass to fund extension to local graveyard

Tipperary village to hold collection at mass to fund the extension of local graveyard
Two Mile Borris Graveyard Extension Committee will be holding a collection in aid of the development of the new extension at the graveyard mass in Two Mile Borris on Thursday, July 14.
Your support will be much appreciated.
