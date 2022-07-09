Thurles Golf Club hosts Irish Senior Men's and Women's Amateur Close Championship

Thurles Golf Club
IRISH SENIOR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S AMATEUR CLOSE CHAMPIONSHIP
Last week saw a great buzz around Thurles Golf Club as we hosted the Irish Senior Men’s and Women’s Amateur Close Championship.
Golf Ireland were in situ for the week and not even the wet weather could dampen the excitement around the Club!
Following a week of great golf, Pat Murray and Deirdre Smith were crowned the 2022 Irish Senior Men’s and Women’s Amateur Close champions.
Pat, an Honorary Member of Thurles Golf Club, defeated Mount Juliet’s John Reynolds 4&2, and was delighted to win the title on home soil.
Deirdre Smith added her name to the Women’s Senior Close roll of honour defeating 2014 champion Laura Webb 4&3 in the Final.
Ann Moynihan-Rudden won the Plate in the Senior Women’s Close.
A special mention to our own members, Marian Finn and Kieran Kennedy, who both qualified for Thursday’s Matchplay!
TEAMS
Well done to our Irish Mixed Foursomes team who defeated Cahir Park last Monday and now proceed to the East Munster Quarter Finals where we will meet Mitchelstown!
MEN’S RESULTS
Sunday 3rd July –18 Hole Singles Stroke: July Medal (GOY 8)
1st Kevin Jordan 66
2nd John Corbett 71
3rd John O’Meara 71
4th Jack Blake 72
Gross Paul Byrne Jnr 74
THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES
Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.
LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 29th June: 1, 5, 6, 15
No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 x lucky dip’s – Noreen Landers and John Healy €50 each
NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €17,400
You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website as well as in the Clubhouse!
Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
SPLIT THE POT
Congratulations to June’s Split the Pot winner, Conor Ryan!
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5) You can also now play our Split the Pot in Boyles Home and Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.