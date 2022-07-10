Search

10 Jul 2022

History made in Mid Tipperary as JK Brackens win the senior hurling final

A last gasp injury time winner sinks Drom-Inch

JK Brackens captain Tom Murphy accepts the mid senior hurling title for JK Brackens after their first ever victory this afternoon in Boherlahan

JK Brackens 0-19

Drom-Inch 1-15

An Andrew Ormond point seven minutes into injury time sealed a first even Centenary Agri mid Tipperary senior hurling title for JK Brackens at sweltering Boherlahan this afternoon to prompt wonderful scenes of celebration at the sounding of the final whistle.

Ormond's point came after Brackens had missed two previous ones, and Seamus Callanan had a chance from a free to tie up the game, but his effort dropped short and was beaten away to safety. Indeed, Ormond was at the centre of things just after half time when he goalled within ten seconds of the re-start - a score which would have left them one arrears. However, referee Johnny Dooley, having consulted with his umpires and linesman, yellow carded Ormond for an off the ball incident moments before he received the ball leading to the goal. And, after much discussion disallowed the goal as well - a call which left many people scratching their heads.

Drom-Inch led at the half way mark by 0-13 to 0-9 and they looked to be in the better fettle for the game. Their half back line of Fintan Purcell, Podge Campion and Stevie Nolan were outstanidng, with Purcell scoring three points from play to go along with three from Seamus Callanan including one beauty from out near the sideline.

JK Brackens supporters celebrating after the final whistle.

Brackens were making a lot of errors in the game and were being punished for them and they knew going in at the break that they had to up the ante. They did.

Eventhough it had been disallowed, Ormond's goal gave Brackens a lift and they followed up with Lyndon Fairbrother, Andrew Ormond and Neil Quinlan points against a Drom-Inch point from Johnny Ryan and a vintage Seamus Callanan goal in the 13th minute which left them six points clear.

The problem for Drom-Inch though was that they would only manage one more point in the game and in that time, JB Brackens made hay. Three in succession from Fairbrother (2) and Dean McEnroe was replied to by a Johnny Ryan point for Drom-Inch. But, that was it for Drom-Inch and Brackens began to twist the knife. A goal down, they had plenty of time and they chipped away at the lead with three pointed frees from Fairbrother to tie up the game. Fairbrother missed a chance for the lead as did Shane Doyle, but when the opportunity fell to Andrew Ormond, he didn't miss to send his side in front seven minutes into injury time.

Drom-Inch did everything in their power to get back on terms but it wasn't to happen for them and they had to be content with watching their neighbours make history at their expense.

It was not the best of mid finals, but it was certainly a memorable one from a JK Brackens perspective and full back Tom Murphy accepted the silverware to send his clubmates into seventh heaven.

