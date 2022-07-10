Goal- hungry Clonakenny win the inaugural mid Tipperary Premier intermediate final

Clonakenny 5-20

Moyne Templetuohy 0-21

Goals win games and when you bag five of them in the Doran Oil mid Tipperary Premier intermediate hurling final you are odds on to win the title.

Clonakenny did just that and they were full value for the victory as they were simply far superior and hungrier than a disappointing Moyne Templetuohy outfit which never got going on the day.

2-12 to 0-9 in front at the break thanks to goals from Matthew O'Sullivan and Cian O'Dwyer, Clonakenny were in fine form all the way through and they dictated the terms of the game. They showed much more energy and really fought like tigers as they gave it everything to get their hands on the Father John Joe O'Rourke trophy - the first club to accept the silverware.

But, they still had a lot to do in the second half and Moyne Templetuohy signalled their intentions immediately after resumption when a Jack Taylor effort had to be beaten away. And, though Taylor and Conor Bowe pointed for Moyne Templetuohy, Clonakenny hit back and a third goal from Matthew O'Sullivan was a huge score, especially when one considers that Moyne Templetuohy hit five in succession after that.

A fourth goal though sealed the issue - John Joe Ryan rattling the Moyne Templetuohy net at the end of the third quarter and they had a fifth goal in rhe 23rd minute through Nicky Ryan to put the icing on the cake.

A fine and historic win for Clonakenny who will be well pleased with their title, Moyne Templetuohy, who were short a few and then lost Gearoid O'Connor through injury after a quarter of an hour, will have some soul searching to do ahead of the county championship.