10 Jul 2022

Tipperary drivers should plan ahead when travelling in these areas from Monday

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council is implementing the following closures and traffic management measures from Monday. 

 

Templemore to the Borrisoleigh Road

 Stop/go traffic management will be in place on the R501 Clonismullen Kilfithmone, Templemore to Borrisoleigh road from 7am to 7pm on Monday, July 11 to July 12. 

 Motorists are advised to expect delays. 

 

Templemore-Thurles

Temporary Traffic Management will be in place on Priory Demense, Templemore and the Junction of N62 Thurles Road to Sandymount from 7am to 7pm on Tuesday, June 21 to Thursday, June 30 

Local access will be facilitated. 

 HGVs are to divert via Thurles for the duration of the works.

 Motorists are advised to expect delays,

 

 L2605-2 Faugheen Village

 Tipperary County Council is closing the following roads to facilitate the Faugheen 50 road race:

  •  The L2605-2 from Faugheen Village to the junction of the L6601-2 on the Faugheen to Carrick-on-Suir Road 
  • The L2601-3 from Faugheen Village to the junction of the L6601-2 at Ballinurra Cross.
  • The L6601-2 from Ballinurra Cross to the junction of the L2605-2 on the Faugheen/Ballyrichard roadway
     

These roads will be closed on Saturday, July 16, 8am to 7pm, and Sunday, July 17, from 8am to 7pm. 

 

 The following roads will remain under temporary traffic management for the next few weeks.

 

 R706 at The Valley Fethard

 Stop and go traffic management will be in place on the R706 at The Valley Fethard from 8am, Wednesday, June 8 to 6pm, Friday, August 5. 

 

Any interest?

 L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road

 Due to road works, the L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road remains closed until 7pm on Monday, August 8. 

 Local diversions will be in place. 

