Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 11

Margaret Rodrigues (née Walsh)

Clonora, Ballysloe, Thurles, Tipperary

Margaret Rodrigues ( nee Walsh) London and formerly Clonora, Ballysloe, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Chris, brothers Sean, Ambie, Ned and Paddy and sister Jo. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Kitty and Mary, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends

Rest in Peace

Removal on Monday morning to St Patrick and St Oliver's church Glengoole arriving for Requiem mass at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Frances O'Shea (née Bartley)

Formerly of Kilcash and late of Prior Park Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the care of the doctors and nursing staff at Tipperary University Hospital. Frances, predeceased by her beloved husband Joe (late of Dingle), her daughter Deirdre (Kiely), grandson Anthony (Keeley), great-grandson Cillian and her daughter-in-law Carmel. Sadly missed by her loving sons Joe, Thomas, Barry and Dermot, daughters Patricia (Keeley), and Elizabeth (O'Driscoll), her sister Anne Donnelly (Longford), sons-in-law Sean, Noel and Shane, daughters-in-law Marian, Mary and Grainne, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal on Monday to Ss Peter & Paul's church arriving at 12.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Barry O'CARROLL

Ladyswell Street, Cashel, Tipperary

July 7th 2022, peacefully in the outstanding care of all the Staff in Tír na nÓg, Our Lady’s Hospital. Barry, sadly missed by his sisters Margaret (Peggy) Nugent and Maria Barry, brothers-in-law Peter and Kevin, sisters-in-law Mary, Noreen and Sandra, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, July 19th, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, July 20th, in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. No flowers please, by request. I

Eddie Casey

The Green, College Road, Galway City, Galway / Clonmel, Tipperary

Formerly of Knockeevan, Clerihan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother John, sister Helen and baby granddaughter Nóinín.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in The Galway Hospice, after an illness bravely borne with great dignity and courage. Beloved husband of Breda (Née O'Mahony).Will be sadly missed by his wife, his children Ciarán (Boston), Fiona (Limerick), Desmond (Galway), Nigel (Sydney) and Olivia (Edinburgh), daughters-in-law Mary and Julia, sons-in-law Michael and Keith, grandchildren Eoghan, Eimear, Sarah, Maebh, Aimee, Eddie, Luke, Isla and Emily, sister-in-law Margaret Rowland, brother-in-law Denis O'Mahony, nieces Lillian, Yvonne, Lisa and Michelle, nephews Eddie, Willie and Paul, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Irwin's Funeral Home, Bóthar Irwin on Sunday the 10th of July from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Forster Street. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday the 11th of July at 10:30am, funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Eddie's Funeral Mass can be livestreamed via https://www.brightblueproductions.ie/funeral/eddie-casey/11-july-2022

House private please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Galway Hospice https://galwayhospice.ie/donate/

Please be mindful of the spread of COVID19. We would kindly ask you to sanitize when entering into the funeral home. Thank you.

Eddie's family would like to thank you for the kindness and support which has been shown to them at this very sad time.

Patrick (P.J) Ryan

Kilshenane, Cashel, Tipperary

Ryan: Kilshenane, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, July 8th, 2022, peacefully, at Waterford University Hospital. Patrick (PJ): Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Sarah, sons Christopher, Michael and Allan, grandchildren Eoghan and Kathleen, brothers, sisters, daughters in law,Pauline and Brigid, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitts Funeral Home, Cashel, this Sunday (July 10th) from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to The Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 am, followed by burial in St Senan's Cemetery, Knockavilla. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to a cancer charity of your choice.

Brigid Brennan (née Ryan)

Rossestown Hill, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife to her devoted husband Philip, mother to Philip, Ciaran, Anita, Carmel, Aidan and Emily, deeply missed by their partners Gwen, Siobhán, Gareth, Kevin, Shane and Aisling, adored grandmother to her 11 treasured grandchildren Sophie, Jack, Conall, Charlotte, Sarah, Abigail, Ruairí, Rachel, Anna, Daniel and Fionn. Sadly missed by her sister Mary, brothers Con and Seamus, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Marian, Tina, Breda and Mary, brother-in-law Joe, cousins, relatives, neighbours, former work colleagues and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Sunday, 10th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Monday 11th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only, any donations to Milford Care Centre.

Joan Morrissey (née Duggan)

Lisakyle, Cahir, Tipperary

Joan, predeceased by her grandson Tommy passed peacefully after a brief illness in the presence of her loving family. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Seanie, sons Thomas, John and Arthur, daughters Deirdre and Marie, brothers Murt and Thomas, sister Mary, sons in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Joan's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church Cahir on Monday morning for Requiem Mass 10.30. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

May She Rest In Peace

Jeremiah (Jerry) Hogan

Peafield, Cloneen, Tipperary, E91 WD57

Jeremiah (Jerry) Hogan, Peafield, Cloneen, July 8th 2022, peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Gladys, his sons and daughters, Christina, Peter, Jer, Helen and Davy, son in law Tom, daughters in law Philippa, Ellen and Margaret, grandchildren Emma, Jean, Karl, Maria, Éabha, James, Daithí, Siobhán and Hazel, his sisters Mary and Eileen, sister- in-law Margaret and Peg, brothers-in-law Jim and Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Sunday July 10th from 4pm to 8pm. A one way system will apply on the road from Cloneen village via the Cloneen-Killusty road. As Covid is prevalent again, the family request that masks be worn in their home. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be watched online at https://premieravproductions.com/player/

Winifred (Freddie) Keyes (née Ryan)

Knocknakilla, Kilcommon, Tipperary

Keyes (nee Ryan), Winifred (Freddie), Knocknakilla, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, in her 96th year, on 9th July 2022, peacefully (after a short illness) at The University Hospital, Limerick surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Sean, and sister of the late Maura, Rita, Tony and Tom.

Deeply regretted by her loving children, Mary, Eileen, John, Karen & Matthew, her brothers Martin & Matt. Dearly loved and remembered by her daughter in law Jeanette, sons in law Ger and Toufik, her grandchildren, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces & nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Removal Tuesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’clock, followed by burial in Curreeney Cemetery.

House private Tuesday morning please.

Please adhere to face coverings when attending funeral.

“ May she Rest in Peace “

Miriam Dudley (née Woods)

Dovea, Thurles, Tipperary

Miriam Dudley (nee Woods) in her 101st Year, The Poplars, Dovea, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 8th of July 2022, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Edward (Ned) and her baby son Edward.

Loving mother of Henry, Richard, Trevor and Sandra, sadly missed by her sons, daughter, daughter in law (Louise), son in law (Dik) grandchildren, Graham, Ashling, Joren, Anna, Edward, Rachel, Susan, Glenn and Stuart, great grandchildren Callum, Kaelyn and Megan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Safe in the arms of Jesus

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore (Eircode E41 Tr83) on Tuesday evening from 5 pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church Templemore at 7-30 pm, to arrive at 8.15 pm. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment in Kilfithmone Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

Miriam’s Funeral Service may be viewed live on premieravproductions.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary, Hospice.